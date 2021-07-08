Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE RNP opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.