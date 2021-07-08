Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE RNP opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
