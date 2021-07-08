Colin Black Sells 25,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84.

On Friday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $267.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.