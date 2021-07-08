Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CCHWF has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

