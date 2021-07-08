Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.50. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 7,055 shares traded.

CBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 606,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.