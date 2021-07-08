Comparing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bank and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.96, suggesting a potential downside of 15.96%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.83% N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp 27.49% 9.78% 1.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.73 $3.25 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.38 $390.61 million $0.96 13.58

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that commenced operations in September 2004 to provide exceptional service to customers in Monterey County. Pacific Valley Bank operates business at three locations; administrative headquarters and branch offices in Salinas, King City and Monterey, California. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services, including credit and deposit services to small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers and individuals. For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services, as well as transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. Further, the company provides investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for retirement plans. Additionally, it offers trust services, which comprise living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration primarily to individuals; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as holds real estate related investments. Further, the company offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. It operates 226 retail banking centers located in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.