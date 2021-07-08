Compass Diversified Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

