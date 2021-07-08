Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

