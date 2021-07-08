Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 6,168 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Concord Medical Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

