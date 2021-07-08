Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $70.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406 in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

