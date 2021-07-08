Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $227.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

