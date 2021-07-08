Constellation Software’s (CSU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2,100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSU. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,909.09 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52 week high of C$1,941.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,801.25.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.420001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

