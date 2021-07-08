ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,018.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.