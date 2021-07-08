Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,081,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,927,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.48, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

