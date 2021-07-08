Contrasting Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

This table compares Conagra Brands and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 10.15% 16.95% 6.27% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Conagra Brands and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 1 3 1 0 2.00 Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus price target of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Oatly Group has a consensus price target of 30.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Oatly Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.05 billion 1.57 $840.10 million $2.28 15.86 Oatly Group $421.35 million 31.53 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Oatly Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.