Contrasting Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Polar Power alerts:

This table compares Polar Power and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 13.38 -$10.87 million N/A N/A Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -132.91% -77.43% -55.70% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polar Power and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Polar Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stem beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.