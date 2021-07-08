Contrasting Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Honest alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Honest and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67 Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75

The Honest presently has a consensus price target of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.57%. Given The Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Honest and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.45 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.19 $56.79 million $0.70 94.10

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Summary

Revolve Group beats The Honest on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.