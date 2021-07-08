Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $55.23. 412,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,370,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $223.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

