Cota Capital Management LLC Has $24.28 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for approximately 5.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Elastic worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,646,000 after purchasing an additional 119,726 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.