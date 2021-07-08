Cota Capital Management LLC Has $39.57 Million Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Cota Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 324.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,330 shares during the period. Berkeley Lights accounts for approximately 8.7% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $39,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1,044.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $46.23. 13,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.17. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

