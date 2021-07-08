Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $145,491.06 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.76. 889,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

