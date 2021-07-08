Covalent (CQT) Price Up 33.9% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and $3.80 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00117681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00163963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,415.25 or 0.99953345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.41 or 0.00941727 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

