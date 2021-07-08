CPUchain (CPU) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $64,227.41 and approximately $77.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CPUchain has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 52,480,600 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPUchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

