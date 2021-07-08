Cpwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $351.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $156.10 and a one year high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

