Cpwm LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.20. The firm has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

