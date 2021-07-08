Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,285 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,306,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,543,000 after purchasing an additional 372,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 149.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 2.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

