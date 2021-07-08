Credit Suisse AG Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,341 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.