Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,305 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.14. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

