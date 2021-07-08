Critical Contrast: ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) & Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASM International and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $1.52 billion 11.13 $326.01 million N/A N/A Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 23.98% 18.82% 15.68% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ASM International and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 2 6 0 2.75 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than ASM International.

Summary

ASM International beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

