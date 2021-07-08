Critical Contrast: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ThredUp and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 12.47 -$47.88 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.45 $55.76 million $2.15 20.79

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89 PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential downside of 4.26%. PC Connection has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given PC Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PC Connection is more favorable than ThredUp.

Summary

PC Connection beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

