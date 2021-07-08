Critical Review: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) versus Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and Air France-KLM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Air France-KLM 7 3 0 0 1.30

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Air France-KLM -80.63% N/A -21.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Air France-KLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.05 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Air France-KLM $12.66 billion 0.17 -$8.09 billion ($16.75) -0.29

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France-KLM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Air France-KLM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2019, it operated fleet of 554 aircraft. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

