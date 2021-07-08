Critical Survey: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) versus Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

This table compares The Hackett Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 2.70% 10.15% 7.27% Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68%

This table compares The Hackett Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $239.48 million 2.27 $5.47 million $0.42 42.95 Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.93 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.55

The Hackett Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Hackett Group and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Montrose Environmental Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $33.17, suggesting a potential downside of 33.00%. Given The Hackett Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Montrose Environmental Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices to help clients develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions for core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics areas. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services; and OneStream practice that helps clients choose and deploy OneStream XF Platform and Market Place solutions. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.