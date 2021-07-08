Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. Croda International has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.