Croda International’s (COIHY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

COIHY opened at $52.84 on Monday. Croda International has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

