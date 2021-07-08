Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

CRKN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

CRKN opened at $3.83 on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

