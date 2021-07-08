Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $186,293.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $186,293.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00123445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00167909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.06 or 0.99668074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.47 or 0.00942040 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,062,176 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

