Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0796 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00893225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

