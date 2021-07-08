CryptoSoul Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $217,793.03 and approximately $1,726.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00268114 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.