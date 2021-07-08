Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.92 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

