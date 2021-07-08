Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,480 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after buying an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,017,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $122.67 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

