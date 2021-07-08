Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Cutera has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $857.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

