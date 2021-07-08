CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.57 and last traded at $135.57. 195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 349,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $4,063,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

