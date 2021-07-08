DAEX Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAEX has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $63,794.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00924995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.