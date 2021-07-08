Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.