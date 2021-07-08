Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0370

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Databroker has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $747.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00054906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00872924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

