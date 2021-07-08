Debra A. Cafaro Sells 18,076 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VTR opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.20, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.