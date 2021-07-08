Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.05% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

