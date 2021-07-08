DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $465,051.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $465,051.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00124145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00167803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,700.09 or 0.99645430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00939979 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,671,693 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

