Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE VFL opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.