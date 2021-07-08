Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE VFL opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
