DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.26

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

