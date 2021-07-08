DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.26

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

