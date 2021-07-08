Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,947.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

DML stock opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DML. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.